CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of CF Industries worth $53,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

