CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of CF Industries worth $53,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CF Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,577,000 after buying an additional 416,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CF Industries by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after buying an additional 1,329,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,738,000 after buying an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CF Industries by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,471,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,387,000 after buying an additional 488,098 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average is $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $91.23.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

