ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.88

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.88 and traded as high as $26.50. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 5,042 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $955.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth about $1,168,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 61.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 49,973 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter worth about $744,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 159.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 207.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares during the period. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

