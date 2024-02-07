Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $2,506.07 and last traded at $2,486.38, with a volume of 46274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,482.28.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,292.00 to $2,699.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,301.89.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,300.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2,068.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

