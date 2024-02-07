Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,750.00 at BTIG Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at BTIG Research from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,305.59.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE CMG opened at $2,487.74 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,470.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,506.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,300.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2,068.54. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,908. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,294,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,158,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $210,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.