Cisco Systems (CSCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Cisco Systems to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cisco Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 83.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,544,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $752,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,125 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,664,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,022 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

