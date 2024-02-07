CME Group Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CME Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst T. De expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.22 for the year. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

CME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $202.78 on Wednesday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $173.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 67,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

