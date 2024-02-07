CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 1.0 %

CME opened at $202.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.68. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.42 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

