CMS Energy Co. (CMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

CMS Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CMS Energy has a payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CMS opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 33.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

