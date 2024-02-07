CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.
CNA Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CNA opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $46.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.
CNA Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $2.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNA
About CNA Financial
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CNA Financial
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.