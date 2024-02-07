CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $46.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $2.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNA. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

