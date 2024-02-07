Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,220,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,179,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,487,000 after buying an additional 787,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after buying an additional 643,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

CCEP opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.07. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

View Our Latest Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.