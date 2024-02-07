Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,220,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,179,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,487,000 after buying an additional 787,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after buying an additional 643,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 1.0 %
CCEP opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.07. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
