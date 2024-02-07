ConocoPhillips (COP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.4 %

COP opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

