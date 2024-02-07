Cormark Comments on Definity Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Cormark increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.18. Definity Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of C$984.10 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DFY. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.06.

Definity Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

DFY opened at C$38.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 20.67 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.39.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

