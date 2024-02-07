Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $272.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.67.
Cummins Stock Up 4.3 %
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.25). Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
