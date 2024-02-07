CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $168.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

CURO Group Trading Down 7.0 %

CURO stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CURO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of CURO Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in CURO Group by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50,172 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 171.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 28,789 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

