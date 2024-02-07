Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 108.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $442,493,000 after acquiring an additional 109,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after acquiring an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,316,000 after acquiring an additional 33,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $850.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.33.

Shares of DECK opened at $825.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $716.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $608.90. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $395.90 and a 12 month high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

