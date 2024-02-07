Definity Financial Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$984.10 million during the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 18.08%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.06.

Definity Financial Price Performance

Shares of DFY opened at C$38.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.09 and a 1-year high of C$39.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.39.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

