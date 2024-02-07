Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $794.19

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 794.19 ($9.96) and traded as high as GBX 870 ($10.91). Dewhurst Group shares last traded at GBX 825 ($10.34), with a volume of 2,574 shares.

Dewhurst Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of £28.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,330.65 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 754.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 794.19.

Dewhurst Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Dewhurst Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. Dewhurst Group’s payout ratio is 2,580.65%.

About Dewhurst Group

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, display accessories comprise dot matrix displays, LCD displays, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching ranges, rail indicators and pushbuttons, rail multi-sounder products, and touch panels.

