Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DG. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.32.

DG stock opened at $134.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.00 and a 200 day moving average of $131.78. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $233.74.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in Dollar General by 5.4% during the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

