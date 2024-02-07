Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Lowered by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $595,800,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of D opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $61.82.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.22%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

