Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,069 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after acquiring an additional 263,944 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $421.55 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $439.16. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.00.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

