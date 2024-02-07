Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,069 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after acquiring an additional 263,944 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
DPZ opened at $421.55 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $439.16. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.