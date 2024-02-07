Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 164 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $267.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $269.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

