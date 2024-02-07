Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 4,323 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

CPRT opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

