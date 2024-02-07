Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $248.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.