Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 8,406 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 336,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 246,886 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 143,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 65,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Takeda Pharmaceutical

In other Takeda Pharmaceutical news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.8 %

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

