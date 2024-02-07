Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 8,751 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,884 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 154,544,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,359,000 after buying an additional 5,297,341 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after buying an additional 4,999,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after buying an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 116.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,690,000 after buying an additional 3,445,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 412.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,214,000 after buying an additional 2,649,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Up 1.5 %

SAN stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. The company has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.