Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $50.28.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.87.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
