Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 122 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $264.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.01 and a 1-year high of $276.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 207,114 shares of company stock worth $47,813,989 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.