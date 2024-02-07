Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 446 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 61,103.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $193,761,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after buying an additional 1,135,961 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,507,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,534,000 after buying an additional 999,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FTV opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $83.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average of $73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

