Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 5,549 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,372 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBVA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.