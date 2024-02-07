Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 633 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,824,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,994,000 after acquiring an additional 571,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,383,000 after buying an additional 673,419 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 255.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,071,000 after buying an additional 5,526,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSK. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,730.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

