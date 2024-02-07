Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6,940.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFI stock opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.95 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

