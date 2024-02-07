Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNM. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 139.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 59.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 29.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNM. StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

PNM Resources Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:PNM opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.59%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

