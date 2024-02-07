Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,372 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE T opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

