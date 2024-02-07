Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

