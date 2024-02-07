Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $302,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $238.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $246.18.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

