Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 93.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 6,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average is $54.75. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $67.89.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

