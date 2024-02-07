Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $633,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in McKesson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,522,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $506.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $472.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.85. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $515.58.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

