Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 347,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 130,344 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 185,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 782.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

