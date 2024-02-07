Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,337 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,733.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.