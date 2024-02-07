Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,739,000 after purchasing an additional 300,442 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,575,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,123,000 after purchasing an additional 306,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,190,000 after purchasing an additional 177,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE FE opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.