Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $443,000 in Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GMUN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GMUN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 2.28% of Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,089,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,089,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,113,000.

Shares of GMUN opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63. Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $51.16.

The Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF (GMUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of intermediate-term, investment grade US municipal bonds that target education, healthcare, clean water, and other community-related initiatives.

