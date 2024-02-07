Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 1,186 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BTI opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.