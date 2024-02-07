Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 312 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

