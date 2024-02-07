Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 4,090 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nevro worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after acquiring an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,289 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 36.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,817,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,193,000 after purchasing an additional 485,433 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nevro by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,205,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $40.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

