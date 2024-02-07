Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 588 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 4.8 %

SPG opened at $143.38 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.00 and a 200 day moving average of $123.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 108.88%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

