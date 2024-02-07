Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 46,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,031,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 62.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFEV opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21. The company has a market cap of $435.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $25.88.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.