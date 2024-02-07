Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Raymond James upped their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $601.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.34. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $658.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

