Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $242.49 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $340.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

