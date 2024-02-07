Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 599,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 7,810,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,677,000 after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Macy’s by 54.2% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 361,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 127,253 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 140.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,526,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,331,000 after buying an additional 1,473,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.45.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $837,040.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,787.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

